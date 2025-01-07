A reporter from ‘AfternoonAR‘(Telecinco) was able to speak this morning with María, the person who is illegally occupying the Maria’s apartment in the center of Palma de Mallorca. They call her “the curler squatter” and they refer to her as “the godmother.” «Wow, isn’t it? “On top of that, jokingly,” he said. Ana Rosa Quintana to those affected by this situation. She responded that “it’s better to take it with humor than to start crying, honestly.”

The problem has been going on for a long time but it doesn’t get them to go away. dwelling. Hence, the owner of the property has decided to sell it, publishing an advertisement on portals such as Idealista where she makes it clear that “it is a squatted house for sale». The price “is well below the market and I have put it for 138,000 euros». Not content with just using this type of platform, she decided to participate in the Three Wise Men parade in Palma de Mallorca with an advertisement that said ‘Apartment for sale’ in the center and a contact telephone number. “The truth is that a lot of people have contacted me on WhatsApp showing interest and on Idealista I already have more than 400 visits to the ad, so I’m happy,” she explained to Ana Rosa Quintana.

The situation is quite complex, because the owner currently resides in China, where her job is “and my two children, whom I miss very much. I came to solve the issue but I don’t see any light, to be honest, because also the Government It seems like he wants to keep this going. It’s ridiculous. “I need to feed them, soup with a spoon and everything,” he said.

As for the one baptized as ‘curler squatter‘, she has spoken directly with the journalist from the ‘AfternoonAR‘, as we pointed out previously. He told her that he doesn’t know “Noemí at all”, even though she claims that they have already seen each other in court, and he wished her “the best of luck in finding a buyer for the apartment.” “I live here with my three daughters, who are minors.” Hence, according to the owner of the apartment, “they have declared themselves vulnerable.”









The squatter He continued with the jokes and irony, telling them that she “has a contract and everything is in order.” The journalist asked him: “Contract with whom?” María, the one who resides in the house illegally, ended up telling him: “You’re not a police officer, right? Well, I don’t have to say anything to you.

Regarding this situation and how apartments for sale that are currently occupied are being published, Ana Rosa Quintana She seemed very surprised. “I didn’t know about this phenomenon, seriously,” he said. The collaborators on set have told him that it is something quite common now “and that there are many investors who take advantage because they are houses and apartments that are well below the price and it is cheaper for them to acquire them and then try to vacate them.”