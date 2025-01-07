Trump shows his expansionist desires and does not rule out using the army to take the Panama Canal and Greenland

“We need them for economic security,” Donald Trump said about Greenland and the Panama Canal. When asked, the US president-elect has not ruled out using military or economic measures to take control of both strategic positions.

In a press conference held this Tuesday in Mar a Lago in which he exposed his expansionist desires, the president-elect has even suggested that he would use “economic force” to unite Canada and the United States. “That would be a big thing and you get rid of that artificial line. “It would also be much better for national security.” “Don’t forget that we basically protect Canada. I love the Canadian people. They are great. But we spend billions of dollars a year to protect it,” he added.

Regarding the Panama Canal, Trump has recalled that it was built by the US. “Something may have to be done,” he said. “The Panama Canal is vital for our country. It is being operated by China and we gave it to Panama. “We didn’t give it to China.”

The Panama Canal was handed over to the Central American country in 1999 and its president, José Raúl Mulino, has completely refused to negotiate any type of exchange on the legal status and control of passage. “There is nothing to talk about,” said the president after a post by Trump on social networks in which he stated that: “If Panama does not guarantee the safe and efficient operation [del canal]we will demand that they be returned to us in full and without questions.”

Regarding Greenland, he stated: “We need it for our national security objectives. “People have been saying that for a long time.” This Tuesday, his son Donald Trump Jr visited the island, which belongs to Denmark.

“There are approximately 45,000 people there. “People don’t even really know if Denmark has any legal rights to the island, but if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security,” he said. “It’s for the free world. “I’m talking about protecting the free world,” he added.

In fact, the president-elect has threatened Denmark with “very high-level” tariffs if they do not comply. Trump has mentioned that there are Chinese and Russian ships “everywhere” in the area.

Finally, Trump has also proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico. “We are going to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” he assured. “It’s a beautiful name. And it is appropriate.”