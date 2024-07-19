Microsoft users around the world, including banks and airlines have reported widespread disruptions in servicesThe tech company previously said it was working to fix an issue that prevented access to Microsoft 365 apps and services. The cause of the outage and its exact extent are still unclear. Microsoft suggested on its official channels that the situation was improving, but reports of outages continued to arrive from different parts of the world hours later..

The DownDetector site, which tracks interruptions reported by users, has seen increasing problems with services from Visa, ADT Security and Amazon, as well as airlines such as American Airlines and Delta. Media in Australia has also reported significant disruptions with disruptions to the computer systems of airlines, telecommunications providers, banks and television broadcasters.

According to the latest communications, Microsoft said it is working to reroute traffic to mitigate the impact of the outages. However, no detailed explanation was provided as to the cause of the outage.

Australian banks affected include NAB, Commonwealth and Bendigo, while airlines include Virgin Australia and Qantas. Internet and phone providers such as Telstra have also suffered disruptions.

The disruption also had a significant impact on Australian media, including the ABC and Sky News, which reported being unable to broadcast on their TV and radio channels due to sudden shutdowns of Windows-based computers.

Unconfirmed sources report that the issue has been identified in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), with significant impact on users in South Africa and the United Kingdom. The situation is still evolving, and Microsoft continues to work to restore services.

For real-time updates, we recommend following the Microsoft365 Status page on X