It already sounds like a truism to say that animation embraces the most refreshing proposals of the current audiovisual medium, but it never hurts to vigorously claim a discipline constricted for too long as a product exclusively aimed at children, especially for these payments. The stigma is not what it was, but it has not completely disappeared, even though we are experiencing a spectacular moment in this field, creatively speaking, on our borders. Proof of this is the proliferation of projects that seek the favor of the general public and manage to walk through prestigious festivals without losing the author label. Personal, original and suggestive proposals that please young and old alike. The viewership of animated films is expanding, fortunately, thanks to the persistence of storytellers who opt for a different way of weaving dreams.

Animation is taking giant steps in our industry and cultural panorama, being able to boast of offering very different films to a restless and demanding audience. Variety of styles, both in form and content. Skillful games with aesthetics, bold technical decisions and experimentation in a clear search for new stories. Among the national productions released in the current film season is a new journey shared by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal. They already shook hands to walk together fusing music and drawing in the multi-award-winning ‘Chico & Rita’, nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film in 2011 and winner of the Goya in its category. A little more than a decade later, the Oscar-winning filmmaker and the renowned graphic artist return, with a similar purpose, with ‘They Shot the Pianist’, an eloquent title that presents the journey of a music journalist who finds himself immersed in the investigation of the disappearance of a young Brazilian pianist in New York City, in the 60s and 70s. Among the moving strokes are the chords of Joao Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Vinicius de Moraes, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Joao Donato, Toquinho, Bill Evans, Bebo Valdés, Tamba Trío or Ella Fitzgerald, among other great names of bossa not going.

Without a doubt, national animated cinema offers a thousand and one possibilities. ‘They shot the pianist’ is one of them. Presented at the Toronto and San Sebastián Festivals, it bursts onto the billboard seeking a varied audience, lovers of culture in general and music in particular, regardless of its purely audiovisual interest. Trueba and Mariscal were nominated for the Oscar for best animated film with ‘Chico y Rita’ and won numerous awards, such as the Goya Award, the Platinum Award, the European Film Award, the Annie Awards or the Silver Condor… Will they repeat the feat? The original version features the voice of Jeff Goldblum (‘The Mad Monkey Dreams’). Attention to the publication of the graphic novel of the film, in large size, in a careful hardcover edition by Salamandra Graphic.