The municipalities of Murcia and Lorca served a total of 40 homeless people last Monday thanks to the devices put in place on the occasion of the red alert notice for extreme temperatures. Most homeless people were transferred to the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia and the Lorca municipal shelter, according to the consistories.

In Murcia, the Mobile Emergency Service and Social Care (Semas), in collaboration with Civil Protection and Local Police, attended to 38 people living on the street. 22 of them spent the night in these sports facilities, while 16 used this space to eat, shower and rest during their siesta. Also, the Semas provided financial aid for the purchase of medicines, and transferred a young man to the center for drug addicts.

In the Palacio de los Deportes, cold rooms, mats, tables and chairs were set up to serve lunch and dinner, thanks to the collaboration of Cáritas, which was in charge of food supply and provided support by volunteers. For his part, Jesús Abandonado provided footwear, clothing and bedding; La Huertecica provided tables and chairs at the sports facility and the NGO Solidarios por el Desarrollo collaborated in street work, transportation of material and assembly of the shelter, as well as the transfer of homeless people.

The Region will record highs of 35 degrees today, and some precipitation is not ruled out in the Vega del Segura and the Northwest



In Lorca, two homeless people managed to take refuge from the intense heat on Monday in the municipal shelter for passers-by, which was exceptionally open throughout the day. The Councilor for Social Services, María Dolores Chumillas, explained to LA VERDAD that both her department and the Local Police and the Emergency services informed homeless people of this resource, with the aim that they were not exposed to high temperatures. “At the shelter, run by Caritas, they were offered food, shower and toiletries, and clothes to change into,” she said.

Twenty-two homeless people spent the night on Monday at the Palacio de los Deportes in the capital, enabled as a refuge



A 57-year-old man was treated on Monday after suffering heat stroke while walking down a street in San Javier. The health services treated this neighbor, who ended up in the ICU of the Los Arcos hospital with a reserved prognosis, sources from the Ministry of Health reported. Apparently, the victim was exposed to the sun for a long period of time. In addition, the toilets also had to attend to another man, 25 years old, in Santiago de la Ribera. Although at first everything pointed to another heat stroke, from the Ministry they specified that, although he was transferred to Los Arcos, the symptoms did not correspond to those symptoms.

A break for the next few days



The forecast for the coming days seems to give a break in the region, where a considerable drop in temperatures is expected. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts overcast or very cloudy skies for today in much of the Community. There will even be a slight chance of rainfall in Vega del Segura, Caravaca de la Cruz, Calasparra, Fuente Álamo and San Javier.

As for the maximum temperatures for today, they will be around 35 degrees. 32 maximum and 26 minimum are expected in Cartagena; 35 and 18 in Caravaca; 35 and 21 in Lorca; 34 and 18 in Yecla and 36 and 25 in Murcia. Tomorrow Thursday the skies will clear up, presenting little cloudiness, at the same time that temperatures will rise. The thermometers will continue to mark around 35 degrees. A maximum of 32 degrees is expected in Cartagena and a minimum of 25; 36 and 17 in Caravaca de la Cruz; 36 and 24 in Murcia; 35 and 21 in Lorca; and 35 and 15 in Yecla.