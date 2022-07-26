Television stars often get into controversies with the authorities, this has become clear to us with all the news that has come out around great figures such as Ezra Miller. However, there are times when actors through no fault of their own get into trouble, such is the case with Joseph Quinnwho gave life to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4.

The fact in question was that he was detained at an airport in the USA, a process that happens very rarely both with celebrities and with simple tourists who come to the country. But luckily for him, one of the policemen recognized him for his role as Eddie and released him from the second inspection room within minutes of being held in place.

This is what Joseph told Jimmy Fallon in his interview in The Tonight Show:

I almost didn’t make it. They took me to, I suppose it could be called more of a dungeon. They asked me to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was called to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States? I said, ‘Actually, I’m here to meet Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’ And he didn’t believe me. One of his colleagues looked at him, looked at me and said, ‘Leave Eddie alone! And then the colleague was like, ‘That’s Eddie from Stranger Things,’ and he was like, ‘Are you Eddie Munson?’ The man asked, ‘Are you coming back next season?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he was like, ‘You better,’ and he gave me my passport.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, having played Eddie Munson on the television show gave him a great advantage in the face of this retention that sometimes feels somewhat unfair, or at least that is what many foreigners report when they visit that country. At least nothing negative happened in this story.

