Mexico City.- Legislators warned yesterday that it would be an unconstitutional and highly risky proposal for democracy to the Government intends to take away from the INE the integration and care of the electoral rollthrough a reform of secondary laws.

“It is something worse than the disappearance of the INE. It is already the last straw, it would put us in a terrible crisis,” warned Jorge Triana, vice coordinator of the BREAD in San Lazaro.

The coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monrealannounced on Thursday that the proposal to reform secondary laws on electoral matters intends to give Governoratethrough the National Population Registry, the management of the register.

“There is no way to remove the attribution to the INE if it is not changing Article 41, and if they impose it, we will go to the Court,” said the PAN member.

“The INE is not going to release the register and the Government is going to demand it, while the Court decides and manages the time in favor of the President, it would be a train wreck that is not convenient for anyone.”

The leader of Citizen movement In San Lázaro, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, warned that the change would be nonsense because it would legalize superdelegates to operate with the electoral roll in favor of Morena.

“It would put the personal data of millions of Mexicans at risk,” he said.

The independent senator, Germán Martínez Cázares, and former Governor Ernesto Ruffo Appel agreed that the 2024 presidential election could be rigged.

“It is an abjection that the Executive is proposing unconstitutional laws, which speaks to you of a cheating spirit,” Ruffo observed.

“And all those issues of the laws derived from ‘AMLO’s Plan B’ may be unconstitutional; then, the entire flow of the 2024 election could be left in the hands of Supreme Court resolutions. It seems that ‘Plan B’ It has no other purpose than confusion and that there are very dangerous political outbursts, rebukes and jerks in 2024,” he added.

For Martínez Cázares, the Government “wants the electoral register to match it with the register of beneficiaries of social programs, and that is electoral prostitution, because social programs are a conquest of Mexicans established in the Constitution, they do not belong to a party “.

… And it worries the INE

The president of the INELorenzo Córdova, warned that if the electoral roll returns to the hands of the federal government, it could use it as it did in the past.

“When the government had the electoral roll, it used it for its own benefit. What are the guarantees that this will not happen if the electoral roll returns to the government?” he questioned.

“By the way, it is said that there are those who made a reform so that the dead no longer vote, the dead no longer vote since the INE or the IFE administer the electoral roll.”

He added that the register administered by an autonomous body such as the INE has been the starting point of the democratic transition.

Threaten INE with bringing reform to the courts

The challenge of the electoral reform will be inevitable if there is a majority vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, warned yesterday.

The judicialization of the initiative, he pointed out, could be due to constitutional changes or modifications to secondary laws.

“If they apply the legislative steamroller, even if it is valid in legal terms, there will be someone who will be dissatisfied and will take matters to court,” he said.

“That is why consensus is important. If all the political parties converge on changes to the rules of the electoral game, to which they are all going to submit, who is going to challenge them?”

When participating in the table “A new electoral reform?”, in the FIL, the counselor did not rule out that it is the INE itself that challenges the reform, if it contravenes constitutional precepts.

“The INE has a responsibility that is to enforce the Constitution,” he warned.

“Hopefully, and the INE is not placed in a situation of having to obey a law that is contrary to the Constitution, because the legal order establishes that all inferior norms, laws, regulations, etc. must be adjusted to the Constitution’s rules. “, he mentioned.

He mentioned as irreducible defending the autonomy and independence of the electoral bodies, electoral professional service, decentralized structure of the INE, electoral register and conditions of fairness of the competition.