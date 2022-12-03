Violence | Homicides are on the rise in Helsinki: According to the researcher, the figures show a new phenomenon

Homicides are increasing in Helsinki. According to the researcher, it’s not just the numbers that matter, but the change in actions.

Homicides the number seems to be increasing in Helsinki. In 2020, a total of six murders and manslaughter were recorded in Helsinki.

This year, seven homicides have come to the attention of the authorities in Helsinki by the end of September. The number does not yet include, for example, the murders that took place in Puotila and Laajasalo in November.

Meanwhile, the number of murders and homicides in Vantaa and Espoo has been decreasing for the past couple of years. The information appears from Statistics Finland’s latest figures.

The comparison includes murders and Homicides from the years 2020–2022 that have come to the attention of the authorities. The information for the current year is preliminary information, and does not include crimes recorded after September.

Fatal accidents or infant deaths are not included in the comparison. In wrongful death, the death is caused by negligence. Child homicide, on the other hand, differs in its motives from other homicides so much that it is difficult to compare them.

Studies still do not mean that cities are becoming either definitely more violent or will forever remain birdhouses, reminds the research doctor Karoliina Suonpää from the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy at the University of Helsinki.

“There is no reason to think that nothing can change in Finland.”

As in other crimes, homicides also show annual variation. Especially when looking at city-specific figures, even one crime can cause a relatively large variation.

Due to its relatively small number, it is more difficult to draw conclusions about the number of homicides than, for example, about the number of robberies. On the other hand, homicides are not supposed to include covert crime, as what happened almost always comes to the attention of the authorities.

So even if the numbers are higher in any given year, the overall picture of the quantity and quality of violence is more complex than the numbers.

Simply instead of numbers, Suonpää would also pay attention to the type of actions.

Typically, a Finnish homicide involves a killing in which the perpetrator and the victim know each other. A dispute may have arisen between them, for example, during a night out.

If homicides related to organized crime increase, it will not only increase the total number of crimes, but also change the profile of the type of crime in Finland.

According to Suonpää, this has happened, for example, in Sweden, where armed violent crimes related to organized crime by young men have increased.

“Sweden’s homicide crime was similar to ours for a long time, primarily such alcohol-related acts between acquaintances. This newer phenomenon has appeared in the 2010s.”

Important is also the crime clearance rate. In 2021, the investigation percentage of homicides in Finland was recorded at 89. Statistics Finland’s figure is explained by the war crimes investigation, in connection with which the murders investigated are included in the figures.

A more comparable figure is from 2020, when the proportion of solved homicides was 85 percent. In previous decades, the settlement percentage has been closer to ninety. The same change applies to assaults, for example.

Compared to our western neighbor, for example, murders are resolved relatively often and quickly. The investigation rate of crimes is also important in terms of the threshold for reporting crimes, says Suonpää.

“That there is such a trust that the system finds the suspects.”