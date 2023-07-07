They secure car bomb after a confrontation between armed civiliansthe early morning of this Thursday, July 6 in Teocaltichein the Altos Norte region of Jalisco.

Federal authorities confirmed that after the shooting between members of organized crime, four vehicles, a long gun and four explosive devices were seizedas documented by Notisistema.

One of the vehicles is a white Nissan pickup that The explosive device was connected to the vehicle’s battery.

The homemade device was built with an oxygen tank and two fire extinguishers with gunpowder, as well as the key connected, so it is presumed that It would explode when trying to start the vehicle.

The Security coordinator, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, confirmed the discovery of the vehicles, a long weapon and the explosive.

Finally, the device was deactivated by the Technical Specialist Group in Deactivation of Explosive Devices (Tedax) of the State Public Security Secretariat.

