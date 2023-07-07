Botic van de Zandschulp is the only Dutchman to play at Wimbledon. He will play in the second round on Friday against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 31 on the seeding list.

With pain and difficulty, Van de Zandschulp qualified for the second round at Wimbledon. With fighting tennis and character, he outwitted the Chinese Zhang Zhizhen in five sets: 2-6, 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2. Due to the heavy rain, his game was moved, so he only played yesterday. As a result, he barely has a day of rest.

The match of Van de Zandschulp and Davidovich Fokina is scheduled around 1.30 pm. The 27-year-old tennis player comes out on court 15. He is the only Dutchman left in singles. Tallon Greek track was killed in the first round on Wednesday, after his match had been postponed for no less than 31 hours and is now taking a break, and debutant Gijs Brouwer lost to Alexander Zverev in three sets yesterday.

In London, a considerable backlog must be cleared to complete the tournament within the planned two weeks. Many parties were moved due to heavy rainfall. A lot of rain is also expected in London for the coming week.

Greek track still in doubles

Greek track will still compete in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon with compatriot Bart Stevens. In the first round, the Dutch duo will compete against Briton Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram. That party is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

