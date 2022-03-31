Six students from the Normal Sarmiento EES 87 school in Resistencia, Chaco (Argentina), were part of a WhatsApp group in which they planned to rape and murder one of their classmates. The fact became known after one of the members of the group told everything to the young woman they were talking about.

“A former colleague who had been part of that WhatsApp group for a short time spoke to me. He told me everything he knew. When I found out about the things that were written, I went to tell the directors of the school”, revealed the victim to the local newspaper ‘Data Chaco’.

However, the school’s response was not what she expected. They told him that they were going to talk about the situation without revealing those involved, but not before questioning the veracity of the facts told by his friend.

Until then, the victim, whose name has not been reported to the media, had not read the conversations directly, she had only heard what her partner told her.

(Read also: Horror in Mexico: they leave six human heads on the roof of a car).

Later, after the meeting she had with her parents and the directors of the institution, she was able to see the conversations, then not only her abuse was planned, but also her future murder and how they were going to dispose of her body. “What I saw was worse than I expected,” he said.

What did the chats say?

The WhatsApp group, which was intended to be an organization on how to commit the aforementioned crimes, was delivered as evidence at the time the victim filed the complaint last Tuesday, March 29.



The creation of the group took place on Friday, March 25, but whoever betrayed the group took four days to do so.

“How a pair of green falcons are missing”, comments one of the members – referring to the 43 green Ford Falcon cars that were found during the Argentine dictatorship and that are believed to have been used to kidnap people.

(Read also: ‘Boys, I don’t steal anymore’: thief after winning the lottery in Argentina).

After insults and jokes about kidnapping their partner, other members write: “We are going to rape her” and another adds “We raped her between the 6 of us and then we threw her into a ditch”.

These are just a few of the many comments in which they explicitly describe what they would do to their partner. Given this, the victim does not want to return to the school for fear of finding them since, as mentioned above, the school did not take further disciplinary measures towards possible abusers.

“I don’t know why the authorities and the director are in favor of future rapists and murderers and not us”their parents commented to the aforementioned newspaper.

(Also read: Cuba: controversy over the benefits of cockroach milk).

The students of Normal Sarmiento called for a march with the slogan: “We are no longer silent”in which they are demanding that the school take action in the face of the violence suffered by the victim and that they take measures to ensure that no more cases like this happen.

Trends WEATHER

More news

– Victim: ‘A guy on a motorcycle tried to abuse me at Kennedy’

– A man is sentenced in the US for requesting sadistic videos from a woman in Venezuela

– Israel lives the hardest terrorist wave in recent years