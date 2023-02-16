Last year was full of interesting games, one of them among them we have God of War Ragnarok, Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, The Callisto Protocol, the more large-caliber deliveries. And on the other hand, we have projects that did nothing but disappoint the fans, and that was precisely the reboot of the saga of Saints Row.

As commented by a fan account, the parent company, Embracer GroupJust over $100 million dollars was spent on the creation of the video game, a figure that is not fully known to have been recovered. In addition, there are some financial data available in recent quarters, where despite being a notable game, it did not reach what was expected of the company.

Big loss for Embracer Group $EMBRAC‘s PC/Console segment due to the high depreciation associated with underperforming releases earlier in the year, particularly Saints Row, which cost more than $100 million (total completed games value for July-Sep was SEK 1671m). pic.twitter.com/pQnJJc2IL5 — EmbracerInvestor (@EmbracerInvest) February 16, 2023

In fact, a few months ago, the CEO of Embracer Group, Lars Wingeforsacknowledged the poor reception of the reboot of saints row after a difficult launch. Bug fixes were expected to help drive more sales, but apparently it’s something that won’t be achievable, not so much because of bugs, but because of the fun it didn’t bring.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: It really was a game that was fun but didn’t innovate in any way. Hopefully this is not the grave to have the saga forgotten for another long period of time.