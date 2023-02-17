Friday, February 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Japan | According to basic Finns, Japan is a good example of a “reasonable immigration policy” – This is Japan’s model

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Japan | According to basic Finns, Japan is a good example of a “reasonable immigration policy” – This is Japan’s model

One of Japan’s ways to respond to the aging population has been to try to increase the use of technology in elderly care. Picture: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

A strict immigration policy combined with a low birth rate and longevity has caused Japan a chronic dependency ratio crisis. However, according to basic Finns, Finland could learn from Japan.

January at the end the prime minister of Japan Fumio Kishida stated in his long speech to the country’s parliament, Japan is on the brink of an abyss: the low birth rate already threatens the basic functions of society.

Kishida emphasized in his speech that the problem cannot be left unsolved or even postponed any longer.

#Japan #basic #Finns #Japan #good #reasonable #immigration #policy #Japans #model

See also  Zelensky appears as a hologram in four places at once
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Medical report: removal of a “skin tumor” from Biden’s chest

Medical report: removal of a "skin tumor" from Biden's chest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result