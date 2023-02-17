Japan | According to basic Finns, Japan is a good example of a “reasonable immigration policy” – This is Japan’s model

One of Japan’s ways to respond to the aging population has been to try to increase the use of technology in elderly care.

A strict immigration policy combined with a low birth rate and longevity has caused Japan a chronic dependency ratio crisis. However, according to basic Finns, Finland could learn from Japan.

January at the end the prime minister of Japan Fumio Kishida stated in his long speech to the country’s parliament, Japan is on the brink of an abyss: the low birth rate already threatens the basic functions of society.

Kishida emphasized in his speech that the problem cannot be left unsolved or even postponed any longer.