Sunday, August 6, 2023, 8:39 p.m.



A child had to be rescued this Sunday afternoon from the water on the Poniente beach, in Águilas. The ten-year-old minor was semi-conscious and was treated with oxygen therapy while awaiting medical assistance.

The Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 7:00 p.m. from members of the Copla Plan announcing the situation and requesting an ambulance.

The Emergency and Health Emergencies Management 061 sent an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service whose staff treated the child and transferred him to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.