Brazil reached the podium in the Palm Beach (USA) stage of the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup. The athletes Alice Gomes and Camilla Lopes won, last Saturday (5), the score of 48,360 points in the women’s synchronized and won the silver medal.

Gold went to the North Americans Nicole Ahsinger and Sarah Webster, who added up to 48,550 points, and bronze went to the Australian team, formed by Jessica Pickering and Abbie Watts, with 47,510 points.

In the individual Camilla Gomes, who already won three medals in stages of the World Cup this year, went to the final again, and was in seventh place.



#Brazilians #silver #Trampoline #Gymnastics #World #Cup