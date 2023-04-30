Sunday, April 30, 2023, 5:14 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The ‘Turtle Territory’ campaign is already underway. “The crew of the ‘Karyam’ rescued this Sunday a juvenile loggerhead turtle (‘Caretta caretta’)”. Antonio Méndez, from Cetaceans and Navigation, tells it. It was during one of the excursions that, from Puerto de Mazarrón, they carry out to watch cetaceans. “We found her entangled in floating debris,” he explains. They took her on board, freed her from the nets in which she was trapped and handed her over to the staff of the Region’s Wildlife Center for her subsequent release, once cured.

Rare is the year that the Cetacean and Navigation boats do not rescue several specimens, but it is from June until September when the adult loggerhead turtles come to the beaches to lay their eggs and the Community launches the campaign ‘Territo Turtle’ to promote spawning on the Murcian coast of this protected species.

“The migration of fin whales has already begun,” Méndez details about this “very good time to try to see bottlenose and striped dolphins, pilot whales, sperm whales in their environment…” Now all species can be seen,” he encourages. And he explains that these days “the jellyfish ‘Velella velella’ are arriving in the bay of Mazarrón in large quantities and also the sunfish (‘Mola mola’), which devour them without stopping”. This jellyfish, from warm and temperate seas, is harmless to people and feeds on zooplankton. In addition, it has a sail that allows it to catch the wind to move through the sea.