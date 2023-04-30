Pakistani health authorities declared a state of emergency at Karachi airport and other airports in the country today, Sunday, due to the monkeypox virus disease.
Airport security forces have issued standard operating procedures to protect against infection.
All airport security personnel will be required to wear masks under standard operating procedures, and they must use gloves while searching passengers and their baggage.
It was also decided to suspend the issuance of temporary passports for entry to airports.
A 7-year-old boy living in Lyari district of Karachi city was taken to the National Institute of Child Health to receive treatment for monkeypox-like symptoms.
The child was placed in an isolation place designated for those infected with monkeypox, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.
According to the National Institute of Child Health’s inside information, the infected child had no history of foreign travel and had symptoms similar to those of monkeypox, but the diagnosis could not be confirmed without a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
#Pakistan #declares #state #emergency #monkeypox
Leave a Reply