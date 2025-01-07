Members of the Provincial Maritime Service of the Civil Guard of Cádiz have rescued a dog, named Cercei, who fell into the water near the port of Chipiona after the animal was scared of the fireworks launched on Christmas Eve, that made him flee from his home about five kilometers.

The Civil Guard has detailed that the service was carried out during the night of December 24, around 00:30, when agents of the Maritime Service were providing service near the port of Chipiona. It was then that, in the silence of the night, They heard movements in the water under the boat.

Immediately, they got flashlights to have a greater radius of visibility and located a dog swimming adrift. The animal tried by all means to get on some supports that are located half a meter below the surface of the boat, called waterjetto save himself.

The agents carried out the necessary maneuvers to remove the animal and put it on the boat. He showed obvious signs of exhaustion, being “without strength, exhausted and almost fainted”, so it was necessary to carry him in our arms to put him safely on deck and give him his time to rest and recover. It was unknown how long he was fighting to save his life.

Once the animal was on the official boat platform, it was transferred to the coast where was reunited with its owner thanks to the collaboration of the Chipiona Local Police, who were able to pass the microchip reader and locate the owner.

Once on land it was learned that the dog had fled aimlessly, traveling a distance of about five kilometers, and had accidentally fallen into the sea, a prisoner of panic and terror caused by the numerous explosions of fireworks.