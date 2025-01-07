The professor of Health Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), smoking expert Antoni Baenaassures that “vaping has a direct, rapid and clear impact on health” and that “the impact is still unknown.” long-term use of vapes, so the sooner you stop, the better“.

Furthermore, he explains that “many liquids contain nicotinealthough they do not indicate it, since they do not follow strict regulation and control, which clearly causes addiction.” In addition, the ecological impact of electronic cigarettes is increasing, especially at the moment in which they have appeared the disposable onesproducts that are already being banned in many countries.

The expert assures that The idea that vaping is less harmful than smoking is a myth. “There is no scientific basis to say that the electronic cigarette is less harmful, for different reasons. The first is that there are very few specific studies that assess the harm of vaping; even fewer long-term studies, because it is a relatively recent phenomenon compared to tobacco consumption“explains Antoni Baena.

However, science does explain its main risks since “electronic cigarette components They are nicotine, a highly addictive substance; substances that facilitate vaporization, such as polyethylene glycol and glycerol or propylene glycol; food additives (E-1520, E-422 and E-1520) of which the safe values ​​after being heated and inhaled are unknown, which produces formaldehydes, acetaldehydes and acroleins, recognized carcinogens and lung toxicants; more than 15,500 flavorings that, when thermally decomposed, generate carcinogenic aldehydes, and menthol, which, in addition to being a flavoring agent, suppresses the cough reflex“, lists the expert.

There are different surveys that collect the consumption of various substances, including those of electronic cigarettes among young people, such as the Estudes report (2023), Ages (2022) and some other studies in which the UOC’s Epi4health research group participates with the University of Manresa.

In summary, “these surveys indicate that, among students between 14 and 18 years old55 percent have consumed it at some time. Among adults, in Europe there is a prevalence of daily use of 2 percent, with 53 percent being dual use with tobacco,” explains the expert. Furthermore, in 2014, the number of young people between 14 and 18 years old who had tried electronic cigarettes was 17 percentaccording to the first cited report.

“Smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in developed countries, and vapes, your gateway, in addition to being harmful and delaying quitting the habit“he points out.

Recommendations

Given this situation, Professor Baena explains 8 steps that lead to abandoning this habit. It is important to be clear about the motivation and objective of quitting: to improve health and avoid addiction. You should set a date to start and throw away everything you have to vape.

Then you must work on identify moments, emotions and situations that favored vaping and, initially, avoid them until they were controlled. Seek professional help, mainly, or from family and friends. It must also be consult with a health professional about the use of first-line treatments for tobacco cessation (pharmacological and psychological).

The next step is to break routines and stay busy and distracted. Also, do sports to realize the physical improvements that stopping vaping or smoking brings to your health. Finally, congratulating yourself for your effort is essential to eliminate this habit.