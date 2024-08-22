We also remind you that the film will be connected to the events of The Penguin and will once again be directed by Matt Reeves.

The co-writer of The Batman 2 – Mattson Tomlin – has provided an update on the sequel to the beloved DC film. He explained that filming will begin soon and gave his thoughts on what we can expect .

Tomlin’s words on The Batman 2

“We’re shooting next year. We’re getting ready and I have to say the bar couldn’t be higher,” Tomlin said. It’s the sequel to the first. Also, Matt [Reeves] It’s incredible.”

“In the five years that I’ve worked with him so closely, I’ve tried to soak up as much as humanly possible from him, and I’m so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he’s a true artist operating in a world where art sometimes doesn’t get to flourish, and he’s trying to make something really important. So to be able to go on this journey and be a part of this process is really incredible and extraordinary. I’m excited about the film.”

Speaking instead of The Penguin, to see Colin Farrell as the titular Penguin. This is an HBO series that will continue directly from the finale of The Batman and take us towards the second film.

We also know that The Penguin may not be the only TV series dedicated to the world of The Batman.