The British newspaper Daily Mail reported that 55 Chinese sailors have died after their nuclear submarine apparently fell into a trap intended to trap British submarine vessels in the Yellow Sea.

According to a secret British report to which Daily Mail had access, the sailors would have died after a “catastrophic failure” of the submarine’s oxygen systems that poisoned the crew.

The captain of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy submarine “093-417” is believed to be among the dead, as are 21 other officers. Officially, China denied the incident.

The UK report on the fatal mission says: “Intelligence reports that on 21 August there was an accident on board while a mission was being carried out in the Yellow Sea. A Type 093 submarine was apparently caught in a trap designed to ensnare British and American vessels.”

“The incident occurred at 8:12 (local time) and caused the death of 55 crew members: 22 officers, seven cadet officers, nine non-commissioned officers and 17 sailors. Among the dead is Captain Colonel Xue Yong-Peng,” the report added.

According to the news, the death was caused by hypoxia due to a system failure of the submarine: “The submarine hit a chain and anchor obstacle used by the Chinese Navy to trap US and allied submarines”.

This would have caused a system failure. It took experts at the base six hours to repair and bring the ship to the surface, but it was too late: the onboard oxygen system poisoned the crew due to this “catastrophic failure.”

Chinese response

So far there is no independent confirmation of the alleged loss of the Chinese submarine in the public domain.Beijing dismissed open source speculation about the incident as “completely false,” while Taiwan also denied online reports.

Mail Plus The Royal Navy was approached to discuss the details contained in the UK report, but official sources declined to comment or offer guidance. However, the UK report, which is based on defense intelligence, ranks highly.

A British submariner offered this explanation: “This probably happened and I doubt the Chinese would have asked for international support for obvious reasons. If they were trapped in the grid system and the submarine’s batteries were running low, eventually the air purifiers and treatment systems could have failed. Which would have reverted to secondary systems and subsequently and plausibly would not have been able to maintain air. What caused suffocation or poisoning“, said.

“In England we have a kit that absorbs CO2 and generates oxygen in such a situation. Other nations likely do not have this type of technology,” he added.

Chinese type 093 submarines entered service in the last 15 years. The vessels are 351 feet long and armed with torpedoes, are among China’s most modern submarines and are known for their lowest noise levels. The incident is believed to have taken place in waters off China’s Shandong province.

La Nación (Argentina) / GDA