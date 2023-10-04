In the 50s, 60s and 70s, Latin America was the scene of 57 successful coups d’état and 52 failed attempts, more than a hundred between attempts and actual overthrows. These were times when it seemed impossible for democracy to take root in the region.

(We recommend: United Kingdom: why do the British no longer want Brexit?)

But things changed and democratic regimes, imperfect and with limitations – it is true – finally prevailed. In the 1980s, the use of barracks coups lost momentum, but even so, 11 coups were successful and 13 attempts failed.

(You can read: Is Vladimir Putin behind the thousands of illegal immigrants arriving in Europe?)

Democratic stability was accentuated after 1990. From then until today (more than 30 years) only two coups d’état were successful and nine more attempts failed..

Something similar happened in Africa, Asia and Oceania. From an average of more than fifty successful coups per decade during the second half of the last century worldwide, the number dropped to less than ten per decade, between 2000 and 2020.

(Also: How could the real estate crisis experienced today in China affect Colombia?)

These figures are contained in research by Jonathan Powell and Clayton Thyne, two American political scientists. Powell and Clayton have been carrying out this monitoring since 2011, when they counted the coups d’état of the previous 60 years, in an exercise that they have permanently updated since then.

The worrying thing is that The relatively optimistic horizon of the first decades of the 21st century is becoming cloudy. In just three and a half years of the current decade, there have already been more coups d’état than in the entire previous decade.

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Armando Bukele, arrives to address the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

This is without counting the multiplication of authoritarian regimes in different regions of the planet, where presidents elected by popular vote manage to limit democracy, repress the opposition and prolong their stay in power through disputed re-elections with few democratic guarantees.

(Keep reading: It is no longer just Russia: the other ‘war’ that Volodimir Zelensky faces today in Ukraine)

From Vladimir Putin, in Russia; Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua; Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuela, passing through Nayib Bukele, in El Salvador; Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Turkey, and dozens of arbitrary and despotic rulers on the five continents, authoritarianism spreads across the planet.

According to a recent report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (Idea): “More than two-thirds of human beings live in receding democracies, authoritarian or hybrid regimes (limited democracy)”. As things stand, the 21st century is not turning out, contrary to what many expected, to be the century of democracy.

The drama of central Africa



Coups d’état are back this decade, especially in central Africa, where A string of nine overthrows has taken place since the fall, in August 2020, of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, in Mali.

Arrested by a group of soldiers who took advantage of the population’s discontent, in a country trapped by the violence of radical Islamist groups, Keïta chose to resign in a televised speech in which, clearly, he spoke under threat.

(You can read: The control of the algorithm and the arsenal of rules that Europe imposed on social networks)

Nine months later, in May 2021, there was a second coup in the same country. The colonels who gave it have governed since then and managed last June – thanks to a plebiscite with low participation, plagued by irregularities – to approve a new Constitution that, in practice, leaves them in control of the country for a long time.

The coup wave has spread throughout the region, always under the shadow of terrorist attacks by jihadist groups, such as the Islamic State, and the presence of hundreds of mercenaries from the Russian mercenary group Wagner.invited by the military junta with the excuse of fighting radical Islamists.

(Keep reading: More droughts and more fires, what is happening on the planet? / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas)

Coup d’état in Niger.

The series of hits includes Chad, in April 2021; Guinea, in September 2021; Sudan, in October 2021; Burkina Faso, in January and September 2022, and, more recently, Niger, in July of this year, and Gabon, last August.

And again, The coup plotters have justified their actions by saying that the government they overthrew has not been able to contain the wave of jihadist attacks. In Niger, as well as in other countries in the region, the military demanded the withdrawal of French troops, arrived during the past decade to help in the fight against terrorism.

(We recommend: Where did the ‘crazy’ Javier Milei, surprise winner in Argentina, come from and what does he think?)

From the 17th century to the mid-20th century, France maintained the best of its colonial empire in this region. In the demonstrations encouraged by the coup plotters, there are many banners asking the French to leave – a withdrawal that has been taking place – and welcoming Wagner’s mercenaries. Terrorism has remained active and, in some countries such as Niger, it has intensified.

The political instability in the region aggravates the conditions of poverty, lack of opportunities and violencewhich leads thousands of Central Africans to migrate north, cross the Mediterranean and try to find refuge in Europe, in what constitutes a very serious blow to the crisis.

(Also read: Why populist right-wing parties that associate Nazis are resurfacing in Germany)

The authoritarian drift

The current decline in democracy is not only marked by the return of military coups, almost all of them in central Africa, although also some in Asia.

A stamp of the 21st century is the transformation of governments elected by popular vote – which at first act under democratic forms – into authoritarian regimes that gradually eliminate guarantees and rights.

(Keep reading: Actors vs. AI? What’s behind the first global strike against artificial intelligence)

Imprison opposition leaders, limit press freedom, close critical media, modify the Constitution to facilitate permanence in power and, in some cases, unleash conflicts with neighbors – or against internal enemies – to justify, with the state of war, More measures of control of society are the mechanisms that are repeated from south to north and from east to west.

Presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza, Javier Milei,

In Latin America, in addition to the Cuban dictatorship, there are the regimes of Venezuela and Nicaragua, added to the authoritarian drifts of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador and, to some extent, of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico, especially for their efforts to reform , in favor of him and his party, the electoral regime.

Now, If the right-wing populist Javier Milei wins the elections in Argentina, whose first round will be at the end of this month, things could get complicated for the democracy of that country, one of those that suffered the most from the military coups of the last century..

(Read also: France faces a dangerous rupture that has not been seen for 60 years: what is going to happen?)

There are also risks in Guatemala due to the efforts of right-wing sectors and corrupt mafias to prevent the leftist Bernardo Arévalo, who won the second round of the presidential elections in August with 58% of the votes, from assuming office.

But the problem is not only in Latin America and Africa: apart from cases already mentioned such as that of Putin and Erdogan, authoritarianism is advancing everywhere.

When a person grows up in an era

of instability and crisis, he does not have greater confidence in politicians, and that translates into skepticism regarding the system.

Belarus, Poland and India, former Soviet republics such as Azerbaijan in Central Asia, and even Israel, where a constitutional reform promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens the separation of powers by limiting the powers of the Supreme Court, are experiencing similar democratic challenges. .

(You can read: Chaos in the US Lower House: what comes after the dismissal of Kevin McCarthy?)

According to a report from the Swedish V-Dem institute and the University of Gothenburg, which has just appeared, Only 13% of the world’s population, residing in a handful of 34 countries (out of 193 nations that are in the UN), live under a system of full democracy.

It is not just about holding elections, since, in many cases, periodic voting hides highly authoritarian regimes. It is – says the report – “respect for liberal aspects (limitation of the Executive by the Legislature and the higher courts, rule of law and individual rights), beyond the requirements of electoral democracy.”

The doubts of young people

If the present of democracy in the world is worrying, in the future there does not seem to be much room for illusion. A victory for Donald Trump – as the polls predict today – in November of next year in the United States could darken the outlook even more, and not only because of the little respect that Trump has shown for the institutions of his own country, but because he would not have hesitation in supporting authoritarian leaders across the planet.

(We recommend: ‘It was the first time I went’: father of a Colombian who died in a nightclub in Spain)

The most disturbing thing for the years to come is the attitude of young people. The youth of the second half of the last century who promoted, with their protests and their demands for freedom, democratic openings in dozens of countries are very different from those of today..

Research released by the Open Society Foundations, based in New York, warns about the way in which skepticism towards democracy has gained ground among young people, judging by a survey of 36,000 people from 30 countries around the world that served as the basis for the study.

While 69% of those over 56 years of age and 61.4% of those between 35 and 55 years of age consider democracy to be the best possible form of government, Among those under 35 years of age, that faith in the democratic system is only expressed by 55% of those surveyed.

(See also: The luxury in the Tocorón prison, the Aragua Train bunker in Venezuela)

Among those same young people, 42 percent consider that a military regime is a good form of government, against 33 percent who think the same among those between 35 and 55 years old, and 20% among those over 56.

Sudanese anti-coup protesters used bricks to make a barricade in the capital Khartoum on October 27, 2021

Those under 35 years of age are the most favorable (35 percent) to being governed by an authoritarian leader who does not have to deal with elections or parliaments. This favorability drops among those between 35 and 55 (32%) and drops much more among those over 56 (26 percent).

(Also: The fall of the billionaire founder of Evergrande that would collapse the Chinese economy)

“It is very disturbing that the weakest support (for democracy) is among the youngest,” he told Euronews Natalie Samarasinghe, Open Society. Especially, he added, because “half of the world’s population is under 30 years old.”.

And he concludes, alluding to economic problems, climate change and corruption, among other causes of discontent: “When a person grows up in an era of instability and crisis, they do not have greater confidence in politicians, and that translates into a skepticism regarding the system as a whole.”

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

ANALYSIS FOR TIME

[email protected]