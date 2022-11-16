A strong fire was registered in a mechanical workshop of the mayor’s office Iztacalcoin Mexico City, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, November 15.

According to reports from authorities, the fire occurred on Plutarco Elías Calles street, almost at the intersection with Santiago street, in the San Pedro neighborhood, in Iztacalco.

The fire caused an intense mobilization of emergency services, which is why elements of the Heroic Fire Brigade of the country’s capital, who extinguished the flames.

“We received a report of a fire in the San Pedro neighborhood, in the Iztacalco mayor’s office, we went to the place to verify the situation and keep the public informed,” said the Twitter account of the Fire Department shortly before 3:00 p.m. this Tuesday.

We recommend you read:

Videos of the spectacular fire in the mechanical workshop, which is located near other businesses, were disseminated through social networks.

In the images it is possible to observe an intense cloud of smoke, which alerted the neighbors and passers-by in the area.

We recommend you read:

Therefore, the emergency services withdrew the people who were located in the area and who could suffer some affectation to their health.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire in the engine repair shop.