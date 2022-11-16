The beginning of the invasion of Kherson was especially excruciating for Dmitro. He smoked in the window of his house. At the end of the street was a Russian patrol. Suddenly, a shell fell from nowhere. It hit close to a soldier. The remains of him filled the walls. A few weeks later, Dmitro explained to an online newspaper: “At first it was quite difficult to see the corpses in the streets. Soldiers, civilians… But by now, you become completely indifferent; neither more nor less than when you see a dead cat. A doubt troubled him: “Will we still be people when this is over?”

Behind the joy unleashed by the entry of Ukrainian troops into the recently recovered city, the question remains in the air. The residents of Kherson have become victims of an extreme war laboratory. They have endured the longest occupation of any major city invaded by Moscow. Just as in other small enclaves the Russians fenced off the periphery and barely entered the towns, here they installed a powerful machine of terror and pain that has swallowed up an indeterminate, but high, number of disappeared. Kherson has become the city of loneliness, tragedy and gloomy faces.

The first neighborhood testimonies speak of systematic operations of identification and searches in the street or in houses. From the fear of ending up in a Crimean prison. The inhabitants were forbidden to speak Ukrainian. Moscow sent Russian textbooks to schools. Many burned in the early days any magazine or document that presumed to have anything to do with the Ukrainian Administration or Army. At first there was food. Then everything was fixed: food, water and medicines. Eight months. Igor remembers how in mid-February he listened to the news about the Kremlin Army’s maneuvers on the other side of the border with a certain nonchalance, convinced that the tanks would never cross the line, and suddenly, in March, a soldier exploded on the same street where he lives.

The city was home to 290,000 inhabitants. Today there are barely 50,000 left. The rest have been deported to Russia or have gone with the troops that crossed the other side of the Dnieper last week. In Kherson there are families who carry their luggage with them because they do not know where they will end up for the day, children who play next to fences riddled with bullets and families who every day go to the river to collect water for their needs and for cleaning in order to save money. the tiny potable supply left by the invaders after destroying the pipes. They also remain resistant who do not stop waving the national flag.

Irina does not believe that all those who have gone with the occupation forces are “traitors”. “I am sure that there are people who have left for fear of dying of hunger or cold.” However, not everyone shares the opinion. A neighbor from the vacated region complains that many “supporters of ‘Russian peace’ are still in the village and nobody touches them.” She refers to the collaborators from Moscow. The eight hundred agents that the Ukrainian Police have deployed in Kherson and twelve other reconquered towns are investigating at least 65 people accused of having helped the invaders. Five are municipal officials who are accused of forcing their neighbors to get Russian passports. Two informers have been handcuffed with straps to traffic signals for public ridicule. Like the looter surprised when he was stealing food and tied to a tree on Monday wrapped in packing tape. They pulled down his pants so that any citizens who wanted to could whip him.

The neighbor is not completely satisfied with the investigations or the punishments. She regrets that many collaborators have managed to flee to occupied territory. “They took away those who held referendums, and those who fed the occupiers. Nobody does anything to them.”

a painful task



The city is divided between those who celebrate the reconquest and the specters. The latter come out to the soldiers to ask them to look for husbands, fathers and children swallowed up by the darkness of the occupation in these last eight months. Anguish has melted into the skin. There is no real number of young and old who were dragged out of their environment and have not returned. Before the summer some 600 disappeared are counted. But that was many months ago. Some families believe that their imprisoned relatives will have been transferred to prisons in other Russian-dominated regions. The military hopes to find clandestine cemeteries. They’ve seen it before. Some sources assured this Tuesday that the first corpses of civilians and soldiers who lost their lives when the Muscovite Army entered the oblast have been found. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi announced last night that “as in other regions, we came across places where citizens were being tortured. Now they have also begun to find places where there were burials. The minister added that the exhumations have already begun and are being carried out by forensic experts and experts who have worked in other common graves.

The soldiers have begun the painful task of checking basements and buildings that the inhabitants identify as torture rooms. Three have already been found. “We have evidence, testimonies from citizens, that our people were probably held and tortured there,” said the head of the National Police, Igor Klymenko. It was not difficult for them to know in which buildings people were being electrocuted. The detained Ukrainians entered handcuffed and hooded. The screams were also revealing. The screams are sincere. According to the Kiev media, in all this ordeal there was an argument. The executioners, who sometimes came to the interrogations with a hand grenade, acted for various reasons: to obtain information about the Ukrainian military positions, to press for collaborators or for sheer pleasure, especially when they stripped the men naked in the street and discovered that they had tattoos comparable to the national Army. “If there is hell on Earth, it was here,” Serhiy, 48, told The Washington Post, referring to a low cement building next to his house.

Igor, 54, a shoe merchant, was in one of those chambers. He recounts in the press that he was “tortured for two weeks. They used pliers to wring my hands, they hit my head and genitals with a club,” he recounts. Other testimonies published by newspapers refer to medieval punishments. Bone fractures. Choking. electrodes. Summary executions. Igor was badly injured. Before releasing him, they demanded that he become an informer under the threat of spreading Russian propaganda on his social profiles so that everyone would consider him a traitor. It wasn’t just about inflicting pain. Humiliation sometimes hurts as much as a sledgehammer.