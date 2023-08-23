Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:47 p.m.



The Civil Guard recovered a missing vehicle in a Cehegín workshop. The investigation began when a resident of this town appeared at the Benemérita barracks to denounce the lack of his tourism. The person affected reported that the crane had transferred him to a workshop after suffering a breakdown and could not find his whereabouts.

The investigations carried out allowed us to find the car, which was parked on a street in the municipality. Agents learned that the shop in question had recently changed ownership and that the current owner had no information about the questioned vehicle. Finally, the troops managed to find out the identity of the person who ran the premises at the time the tourism entered the establishment.

The vehicle was handed over to its owner and the Benemérita ordered proceedings against a resident of Cehegín as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of motor vehicle theft. The person investigated and the proceedings investigated were made available to the Caravaca de la Cruz Investigating Court.