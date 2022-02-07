On Sunday night, various shots inside of Aragon Squarein the municipality of EcatepecMexico state.

Given the fact, different videos went viral on social networks, where people are seen running from one side to another and entering businesses, where the managers of the premises lowered the curtains and provisionally closed their workplaces, due to the detonations.

In the recordings, men, women and children can be seen inside the Plazawhich is one of the busiest in the municipalitydue to its great variety of businesses and proximity to the different means of transport such as the Meter.

Given the fact, they were not reported wounded or killed by gunshots. Similarly, the exact origin of the bullets was not identified.

Subsequently, the people who were in the Plazawere evicted from its interior.

The shooting happened at a time of great crowding and passage of people, because it is the first vacation bridge of the year and many people took the opportunity to go for a walk to this place.

Until now, municipal authorities and premises have not occurred because of what happened.

