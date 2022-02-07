A few months ago we were all quite clear that Real Madrid was the favorite team to win that round of 16 clash between the Whites and PSG. Not so long ago, Carlo Ancelotti’s team won every game with incredible solvency and began to be classified as one of the favorites to win the Champions League.
2022 has not been good for the meringues, who have begun to lose some points in the league, have been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and no longer arrive with such superiority to the clash against the Parisians.
Yesterday PSG beat the reigning champion of the French league with absolute solvency; the Lille. 1-5 was the score with which the game reached its inevitable end. Kylian Mbappé and Leo Messi scored, and Neymar’s return is getting closer.
Today it is difficult to opt for one of the two, as it largely depends on the form of two players: Neymar and Benzema. If Real Madrid manages to get the French player to be in top form and with enough training to be ready, he will have many chances to win the match. On the other hand, if Neymar can start from the start acting as the nexus that unites the attacks of Mbappé and Messi, the Parisians will have very serious options to win the tie.
There are eight days left to see one of the most important games of the year between two teams that aspire to everything. If the match had been played last month, no one would have doubted that the favorites were Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid, but today the tables have turned, there is no clear favourite, but what is expected is a round robin. A real football game.
