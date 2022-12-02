An immigrant, of unknown nationality, has the Spanish authorities shocked by the particular and innovative method he used to cross the border between Melilla, Spain, and Morocco: he used nothing more and nothing less than a parachute.

The moment was captured on video the white paraglider flies low over the border wall and, seconds later, lands in a wooded area next to the shoulder of the road. “Brother, he’s parachuting!”exclaims the subject who, stunned, films the particular moment.

They have notified the security operations center (COS) of the Civil Guard Command of the entry of a paragliding migrant

A spokesman for the Government Delegation informed ‘Europa Press’ that the discovery was made last Thursday, December 1, after two citizens who were moving around the area alerted the Civil Guard Command.

“Around 6:15 p.m. this afternoon, two citizens who were driving along the ring road have notified the security operational center (COS) of the Civil Guard Command of the entry of a paragliding migrant in the vicinity of the Río Nano (located in Melilla, Spain),” the official told the aforementioned private Spanish news agency.

The citizens’ notice put the Spanish armed institute on alert, which immediately sent patrols to deal with the unexpected situation. Despite the rapid mobilization, they were unable to locate the migrant who, until now, is presumed to have fled.

According to the digital newspaper ‘El Español’, the authorities found the paraglider in an area near an abandoned house. However, there is still no trace of the immigrant.

This is the first time that an undocumented person enters the Spanish country from Morocco using this unique method. Most try to cross the border illegally by jumping over the fence, hiding in a car or by sea in a boat.

The harsh panorama of the border between Spain and Africa

Although this is one of the most recent events on the border between Melilla, Spain, and Morocco, it is not the only one; quite the contrary, this European enclave has been one of the great focuses of attention in recent months.

In June 2023, for example, one of the most alarming situations occurred in this border area. According to ‘BBC’, At least 23 people died trying to cross the fence that divides Melilla from Morocco, in an event known as The Tragedy of Nador.

Added to the above, last Sunday eight immigrants of North African origin entered Spain through a beach in Melilla and managed to flee to the center of the city without being able to be intercepted, despite the rapid deployment of the Civil Guard.

Of the more than 29,000 migrants who have arrived in Spain without authorization by land or sea so far this year, some 1,300 have done so through Melilla, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.

