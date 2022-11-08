A video recorded by one of the customers of the Unimarc supermarket, located in Antofagasta, in Chile, has caused all kinds of reactions among network users.

According to local media, the client entered with his son to buy bread, it was then that the little boy told him that the baker was licking the dough while kneading it. At first the father of the family did not believe the child, but then he noticed what the employee was doing and recorded the situation in a short clip.

“My son, who is shorter, noticed that the baker was passing his tongue to the dough”, explained the client.

The user also reported that the supermarket did not take action on the complaint: “I asked to speak to the supervisor and demanded that he eliminate the production of bread, to which he replied that I should send him the video so that he could do something. I sent him the video, but didn’t do anything.”

Later, this person contacted via Instagram the mayor of the commune, Jonathan Velásquez, to whom he told the event and showed him the video, according to the local media ‘Bío Bío Chile’.

In turn, Velásquez reported the situation to the health authorities and shared the video on social networks. In the clip, the baker is seen kneading, then taking two pieces of dough, running them quickly over his tongue and turning to make sure no one saw what he did.

After making the case visible, Velásquez announced that the authorities had decided to close the bakery while it complied with health standards: “The Seremi of Health has just announced that the operation of the bakery has been prohibited until they comply with certain established standards.” , wrote.

Given the situation, the Unimarc supermarket chain would have issued a statement in which they indicated that “measures had been taken with the contracted supplier for the preparation of bread”, who They proceeded with “the dismissal of the baker due to his serious fault and breach of his obligations.”

In addition, they indicated that they would reinforce training on health issues for workers: “Although it is an isolated event, this supplier has also reinforced the inductions and talks of its bakers, who have monthly training on food safety issues, according to the food health regulations,” they explained, according to information given by the newspaper ‘La Cuarta’.

