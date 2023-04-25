On April 16, violent events occurred at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, where the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali was going to take place.

The fans of the paisa team began to generate excesses that left three policemen injured, in addition to material damage.

Criticism did not wait. The journalist and commentator César Augusto Londoño He published a video, through his Twitter account, in which he spoke about this fact, which caused the game not to take place.

In the description of the video, Londoño made his first comment on what happened: “If the authorities and the clubs do not put an end to the barras bravas, those whose objective is violence, they are the ones who are going to end football.”

In the video clip, he stated that the Los del Sur bar had “everything planned.” In addition to mentioning that the Atlético Nacional club had communicated, days before, the suspension of economic benefits for that fan.

That’s not all, since he branded the members of the bar as “Lazy, drug addicts, with criminal intentions, who have had a business set up for a while with tickets, liquor and trips, but inexplicably they continue to let them enter the stadiums.”

It didn’t take long for his comment to reach the ears of Felipe Muñoz, one of the leaders of ‘Los del Sur’, who responded indignantly on the YouTube channel called ‘Dimelo King’.

“I think I know the tweets of that disastrous character by heart, to whom I don’t know how I give importance, but I have to find out very well about those journalistic monstrosities every day. I imagine it is one where it says ‘drug addicts’. Honestly, you don’t have to spend brain cells reading on that. I imagine that he has said the same thing all his life ”he commented.

In addition, he clarified that Londoño’s statements were widespread, since if there were people who generated this type of behavior, not all of them acted like this.

“It is a clumsy, stupid, silly, slanderous, discriminatory, stigmatizing, stereotyping statement. What he says is something that he believes or that may exist in the bars, but that there is no way to generalize in that way. It is a stupid assessment of a journalist who is very famous, and not because he is good ”.

Also, he took the opportunity to remind Londoño of the blow that former goalkeeper René Higuita gave him about 30 years ago: “I don’t know if you knew that an idol, René Higuita, once gave him what he deserved in an airport many years ago, precisely because he was reckless, rude, disrespectful. So it’s something that you can’t even pay attention to. I prefer pay attention to journalists who, even though they are wrong, even slandering, are more or less close to reality or more or less have identified the problem. This refers to a lot of people who do not have anything to do with it here.”

If the authorities and the clubs do not put an end to the barras bravas, those whose objective is violence, they are the ones that are going to end football pic.twitter.com/dJN8PXaxBj — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) April 17, 2023

What did César Augusto Londoño answer?

After several days of the leader’s statements, Londoño decided to speak about it through the program he leads on the Caracol Radio radio network, ‘The pulse of football’.

There, he let Felipe Muñoz know that his comment about the eradication of the bars was still standing. “Don Felipe, look. You, the baristas, Los del Sur, were left in evidence. With the violence they exercise, they stripped their clearly economic purposes with the issue of the bar (…) You use violence to intimidate and intimidate the directives of Nacional. They ran out of ‘tetica’, those 1,200 million pesos that Nacional gave them for taking care of themselves and the visiting bar that they were going to attack”.

Finally, during the program he also spoke about the event that happened with René Higuita, explaining that this had happened in the 90s.

“I do know well what the Nacional players were doing playing in La Catedral, next to Pablo Escobar and invited by himself and that they came down from the Cathedral in the cars in which they arrived at their houses. Don’t talk to me about it because I have many stories,” Londoño said.

