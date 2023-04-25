Rome – The Serie B sports judge did not approve the result of Pisa-Bari, won by the guests 2-1, following the Tuscan club’s appeal because the decisive penalty in the 90th minute was awarded to the Apulians for a hand touch after the ball had been touched by the referee Colombo. For Pisa this would be a technical error and therefore would require a repeat of the match.

The decision should arrive in the next few days, after having heard the referee. Pisa have until 6pm on Wednesday 26 April to submit an official complaint but, according to reports from Sky Sport, would not be willing to go through with it because getting the match replayed would be extremely tricky. In fact, it will depend on what was written in the referee’s report and on the possible admission of the error, as well as on the report of the referee observer present at the Garibaldi Arena to monitor the work of both the referee and the Var.