Sunday, July 2, 2023, 11:55



Firefighters from the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue (CEIS) of the Region of Murcia extinguished, on Saturday afternoon, a fire declared in an industrial warehouse in the municipality of Alhama de Murcia.

The ‘1-1-2’ Emergency Coordination Center received several calls, at 7:24 p.m., reporting the fire, in which boats and waste were being burned.

CEIS firefighters traveled to the place, with six firefighters and two vehicles, as well as patrols from the Local Police and Civil Guard. Around 9:30 p.m., the fire was considered extinguished.