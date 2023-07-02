It hasn’t been the easiest weekend of the season for George Russell so far. After being excluded in Q2 on Friday afternoon, the Briton was also eliminated in SQ2 on Saturday morning due to a technical problem, thus having to bet on a comeback sprint.

In the first part of the race, having been stuck in the middle of the group, the Mercedes driver struggled to keep the brake temperatures under control. However, beyond this specific problem, not being able to use the DRS due to the weather conditions meant that there were few overtaking opportunities, making it difficult to move up the standings.

“The brakes overheated a bit and after Canada there was a bit of caution. But without DRS we couldn’t go on. I was in twelfth position, I didn’t want to take too many risks trying to overtake a car without get points”.

However, as the laps went by and the track gradually improved, Russell’s times started to improve, also because the cooler conditions compared to the other two days helped improve the car’s balance. Given the situation, the Mercedes driver then decided to play an attack by fitting a set of slick tires. The call came precisely from the British rider, even though after the race he admitted that, with hindsight, he probably would have anticipated the stop by a few laps: “Probably [avrei dovuto rientrare] a couple of laps earlier, actually. But in those conditions, when you’re stuck behind the cars, it’s really hard to tell if it’s spray from the cars in front or if the track is actually wet.”

“But I was sure the track was slick, but obviously there were only 13 laps to go, so I told the team that I wanted to switch to dry tyres. I like these conditions, I like the transition. With one or two more laps I would have gained three positions”, said the star bearer.

A result that gives a bit of confidence in view of Sunday’s race, but some difficulties encountered in the last few races have led Russell to admit that he needs to improve to get back on the level of his rivals.

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Things are not going right at the moment. At the start of the season I felt much more comfortable and was able to put the car to the limit. Now I’m struggling in general and I’ve taken a step back from the rest of the group,” the Englishman admitted bluntly.

“So, I just have to figure this out, do a reset tomorrow and at Silverstone and I’m sure it won’t be long before I’m back to my normal level.”

Russell doesn’t think Mercedes’ radical development path, which has resulted in a very different W14 from Monaco onwards, is one of the reasons for its drop in form.

“No, I don’t think so. I think it’s just the pace. The car feels quite similar to the one from the beginning of the year, with some small changes. Nothing to do with the updates. Sometimes things go your way and you have confidence in yourself. Sometimes a little bit of trust is lost and it has a knock-on effect. Especially when the car is not optimal. So I know he’ll be back.”