Spicy moment in ‘Dad in Trouble’. In chapter 12 of the new Latina Televisión novel, Jonathan offered to help Moon to enter the naval school, after confessing that he was in love with her. For this reason, ‘Vicky’s’ son offered to give her a “secret” personal training in her house, so that no one would suspect her preparation or the peculiar relationship that the two have.

To start your routine, Jonathan He told Martín’s daughter to do abdominal exercises, while he watched the young woman’s work carefully and closely. “I have never done so many sit-ups in my life,” Luna pointed out, “and they make you very hard,” Quiroz responded nervously. However, when the situation was becoming increasingly tense, StephanieJonathan’s sister, entered the room and surprised them in an uncomfortable position, something that greatly embarrassed the young people.