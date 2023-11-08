The Christmas tree returns to Rockefeller Center in New York. The 2023 tree, a giant spruce, comes from the Binghamton area and measures over 80 feet tall. Like every year, it will be lit for the Christmas holidays during a special ceremony which this year will be held on Wednesday 29 November 2023 in the presence of artists and live music.

More than 50,000 multicolored LED lights will envelop the fir tree. And a Swarovski star placed as a tip will shine together with the 3 million crystals used for the decoration.