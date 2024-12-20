The Court of Instruction 8 of Granada has agreed prosecute the former head of Prison 1, Manuel Piñarwho handed down the conviction against Juana Rivas, for hate crimes derived from a complaint for publishing “derogatory” expressions about various ethnic groups. The order of the investigating court, dated this Friday, transfers the accusations and the Prosecutor’s Office so that, within a period of ten days, they present their indictment documents.

This step is the prelude to judging the former head of the Criminal Court 1 of Granada, Manuel Piñar, who already testified in this case last February, when He denied being the author of the publications on the social network Facebook for which he has been investigated as responsible for a hate crime.

Piñar, the judge who handed down the conviction against Juana Rivas for child abduction, then testified before the same investigating court and after the Granada Court reopened the case in response to the appeal filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Procedures were then initiated to respond to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, which requested that the authorship of certain comments be accredited published on the profile of the retired magistrate on the social network Facebook.

In this case it also acts as an accusation the lawyer Carlos Aránguez, representative of Juana Rivas in the case of this neighbor from Maracena (Granada) against her ex-partner.

“Gypsies, blacks, Moors, Chinese”

Piñar has been prosecuted for including in his publications “expressions that refer in a derogatory manner” to certain ethnic groups or races, since talks about “gypsies, blacks, Moors, Chinese”, according to the order issued by the Court.

The investigating court requested a pinformation on the authorship of the publications, their veracity and the degree of dissemination which they reached since, according to the Court’s order, if these messages have had a certain significance, they could constitute an incitement to discrimination or hatred against those groups.





Piñar, who as head of the Criminal Court 1 of Granada handed down the conviction of Juana Rivas for crimes of child abduction, also presented a complaint for insults and slander against lawyer Carlos Aránguez which was definitively filed by the Supreme Court.