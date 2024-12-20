Starting this Friday, December 20, starting at 10:00 in the morning, the followers of the Real Betis Balompié They have a new reason to go to the capital’s kiosks and the official stores of the green and white team to equip themselves beyond the shirt that the squad wears each season. And today the launch of BetisCards, Betis HolyCardsthanks to which fans who feel in green and white will have the opportunity to complete the largest Betis collectible to date, with 486 stamps that are pure history of Betisismo, a compilation that aims to be a success for the whole family this holiday season. Christmas

With an initial run of 10,000 albums and five million stickersall of them summarizing the most important moments in the history of Betis through their most remembered lineups or figures, the BetisCards reach Seville capital to become an official product of the Betis team in this first edition that will not leave anyone indifferent. The idea continues the slogan of previous editions already presented in society, with the fever of the stamps that has been bringing together many fans of Holy Week in different parts of the province around the HolyCards, already presented in Andalusian cities such as Málaga, Cádiz , Granada, Córdoba, Jerez or the capital itself, Seville, beyond the pictures of the Cádiz Carnivals, with those GadiCards too created by the same Sevillian company that Pepe Pinreles once imagined.

All these collections are joined without delay by the BetisCards, which were presented this Friday in the forecourt of the Benito Villamarín stadium with the large presence of former footballers of the caliber of Rafael Gordillo, Julio Cardeñosa or Alexis Trujillonames that describe a good part of the Heliopolitan encyclopedia. This event was also attended by the CEO of BetisCards, Juan Carlos Ramos Picchi, as well as Manolo Rodríguez, a great expert on Betis history, and the legend himself Rafael Gordillo, president of the Real Betis Foundation and legend of the beticismo. The event was presented by the head of the Sports section of ABC de Sevilla, Mateo González, and the editor Ignacio Liaño.

This is the first event in which the three captains of the three Copas del Rey that Betis has, which are Cobo Cañas and Joaquín Sánchez. Besides, Gordillo and Joaquín They had a nice moment during the event, in which the Green and White director of External and Institutional Relations opened an envelope of stickers and got his own picture.









Thus, the Betis can take the opportunity now to get their album with their first packages on the new website, BetisCards, enabled for those who want to quickly get their first green-and-white prints, which can be purchased in binder format, as is customary. for HolyCards, and not with adhesive. Each page of the album is comprised of nine cards each, including from more general sections of the club, such as members of the board of directors, such as president Ángel Haro, to give an example, to one page for each of the components that belong to Betis of the current 2024-25 season, such as Isco or Lo Celso, in addition to Manuel Pellegrini, with different types of cards for each of them, among which is one with autographs, the three available kits and other aspects with a sophisticated design also based on the data of each of the footballers, details that give them a very personal stamp.

Other sections for the green and white dressing room also have their place in the launch of the BetisCards, with unique images of the Benito Villamarín stadium throughout its history, and with sections also dedicated to the different sections of the quarry, with one card per team for groups such as Betis Féminas, Betis Deportivo or Betis Genuine. No one is left out of this edition that also remembers the great successes in the form of a trophy, such as the First Division league championship of the 1934-35 season or the Copas del Rey achieved in the years 1976-77, 2004-25 and the last , played in 2021-22 at the Cartuja stadium.

Betis legends like those who were present at the opening ceremony also have their place in the album, with a page for example for Joaquín Sánchez, and prints for emblems as unique as J.ulio Cardeñosa, Esnaola or Luis Aragonés. Another BetisCards classification includes the coaches with the most games in the club’s history, and there is also a space dedicated to the entity’s top scorers, not to mention the internationals who defended the shirt of Spain and other countries playing for Betis. . Former footballers such as Gordillo himself, Joaquín Sánchez, Alexis, Doblas, Fernando, Merino, Cañas, Ureña, Cardeñosa, Cobo, Biosca, García Soriano, Juanito and Rubén Castro, among others in green and white key, did not miss the starting signal of the BetisCards .