Sunday, January 14, 2024, 09:29







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Santomera will soon implement the fifth container, brown, for the selective collection of compostable organic waste. The City Council has received a subsidy of 400,000 euros from the Ministry of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor. The mayor, Víctor Martínez, highlighted that “it will allow…