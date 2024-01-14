Digging into the files of Starfield a player called redsaltyborger, found that the game was initially meant to be much more complex And hardcore than it is. In particular, many of its space travel mechanics would have been cut before launch, probably so as not to make the experience too harsh for players.

The rediscovered map

To shed light on how they should have worked trips in Starfield it was the discovery of a map of star systems, later removed from the game, which clearly shows how barriers to movement between systems were foreseen. In particular there are references to fuel consumption and the dangers to be faced.

The map points to Leviathan IV, describing it as a mineral-rich system that pirates use to hide their assets. It is also said that Leviathan IV is particularly dangerous due to solar radiation and micrometeorites, two threats that could have affected travel in the system. In reality the fuel bar it also remained in the final version of Starfield, but it has a completely different function, much softer, so to speak, and the player is not required to act directly to refuel his spaceship.

Of course it is normal that some mechanical are cut in the development phase and that the game systems are modified when necessary, especially when it is subjected to direct tests with players, so it is not surprising to know that the same could have happened to Starfield too, throughout its seven years of intense workmanship. Probably the presence of more dangers would have made space travel more interesting, but it would have slowed down the game excessively, which has reached enormous dimensions in terms of systems and planets that can be visited.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series Despite criticism and controversy, it is one of the games that produced the most revenue on Steam in 2023.