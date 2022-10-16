CDMX.- In addition to the fact that the image of the Mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, is promoted by an illegal advertisement, she herself must answer for her irregular authorization, as she is the owner of the demarcation, according to the regulations in force.

On one of the sides of the Chamizal building, in the Tlatelolco Housing Unita banner promoting the First Government Report of the official was installed.

The advertising, which covers 16 of the 20 floors of the building, was tied up and hung despite being a wall with windows, which violates the Outdoor Advertising Lawapproved in the local Congress in May.

Nor does it show the required plate with the permits issued by some authority.

“In the City, the installation of the following advertising media is prohibited (…) placed on tarpaulins, blankets or meshes that are fixed, nailed, tied or glued directly to some architectural element of the building’s facade,” cites the Article 15 of said law.

“Enclosures, installed, adhered or painted in architectural elements of buildings, such as windows, large windows, non-adjoining blind walls, facades and doors, that affect the architectural image or prevent, partially or totally, the free passage of people, lighting, visibility or natural ventilation inside”.

Residents of the building indicated that the advertisement with the image of the Mayor was placed only on Friday.

“Nobody asked us for permission, it’s a matter of the administration, maybe they receive money, I continue to pay my monthly maintenance fee of 400 pesos,” said one of the inhabitants.

In accordance with the Outdoor Advertising Law, it must be Cuevas herself, as the owner of Cuauhtémoc, who is responsible to the authorities for the permits for this canvas.

“The holders of the mayor’s offices will be responsible for the authorizations issued and will be responsible for all those that have been issued in contravention of this law,” notes Article 8.

The regulation also establishes sanctions for the company that places the advertisement and the person in charge of the property.