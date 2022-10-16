You do not pay MRB or CO2 tax on such an environmentally friendly GMC Hummer, but replacing a rear lamp costs a godsend.

The new GMC Hummer is literally the Hummer H2 of 2022. The car is everything you think of when you have to enumerate American stereotypes: big, heavy, powerful and capable but also a bit simple below the line. It’s a caricature of a car that makes a caricature of the fuel-efficient EV. Because yes, what we all already knew turns out to be the case: this juggernaut naturally consumes energy and, despite a lack of local emissions, destroys the environment.

However, the GMC Hummer will destroy your wallet if you’re not careful. Not only because your electricity bill will rise sharply, but also if you hit a pole while parking backwards. So be careful if you lend your car to your girlfriend (m/f/i).

The owner of a new-style Humvee recently had a heart attack after he had to pay 4,040 Dollars for a new unit at the back left. A dealer taking a ridiculous margin on labor? No, only the official price of the parts is already $3,045.48 excluding tax. Quite spicy, for a rear light unit.

Admittedly, a set of BMW Iconic Lights with 3D Leds for your M4 costs about the same. But they also look a bit more special than the seemingly simple units of the GMC. There is therefore no clear explanation for the high price. Anyway, so watch out for crossing lampposts when you drive backwards with your Hummert.

