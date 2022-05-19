Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In order to promote a greater culture of bee protection, from May 20 to 21, the Plazuela September 27 of the city of Los Mochis will be held Beekeeping and Honey Expo 2022.

The event was now presented by the Secretary of Economic Development of the municipality of Ahome, Bernardo Cárdenas, and the president of the Sinaloa Beekeeping Committee, Jorge Osuna.

Bernardo Cárdenas highlighted the importance of creating a new culture of protection around the bee, given that they are insects that are extremely positive for agriculture and for the production of essential health products such as honey and its derivatives.

“For us, the issue of bees and beekeeping is very relevant because we, at the beginning of the administration presided over by Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros, have proposed to return green to the city of Los Mochis.

He stated that they are convinced that the bee is an essential part of the process that must be followed to restore the green of the Emerald city.

The Secretary of Economy made a call to the population in general to go to the Plazuela September 27 to witness all the products that are made based on the activity carried out by bees.