Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.- Assembled with cranes due to the enormous size of the Monumental Catrinathey installed the catrina on the boardwalk of Vallarta PortJalisco, with a background of its seas.

The festival of Day of the Dead will start today in the municipality, where they will light the catrina Monumental that until now it is not known how many meters long it is.

Today at 9:00 p.m. at the Faro del Malecón, the inauguration of the festival will be held where there will also be an exhibition of catrinas and catrines along the boardwalk for locals and tourists to enjoy the celebration.

“A sample of color and tradition in day of the dead celebration […] We are waiting for you with your family and friends!”, the Puerto Vallarta government wrote on social networks to announce the celebration.

The Festival will last from today, October 27 of this year until November 6, where there will be various activities and the exhibition of the Monumental Catrina and more catrinas on the site.

It should be noted that there will be partial closures and traffic diversions due to the inauguration from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., being Morelos streets from Corona to Libertad.