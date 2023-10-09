Adva Adar desperately asks for help so that her grandmother, Yaffa Adar, can be released after The 85-year-old woman was kidnapped by Hamas members. She was taken hostage during the weekend attacks that marked the outbreak of the war between Israel and Gaza.

The kidnapping of Yaffa Adar was recorded on a video, where it is observed that she is being held by armed men, who were taking her in a golf cart. “This is my grandmother, she was captured and taken to Gaza“Adva Adar wrote on her social networks, in a message in which she made public the situation her family faces and the little information they have received from the Israeli authorities.

“My grandmother, who founded the kibbutz with her own hands, who believed in the Zionists and in this country, which has abandoned her, was kidnapped,” the young Jewish woman shared, adding: “Apparently, She could be lying somewhere, suffering from severe pain, without medicine, without food and without water, dying of fear, alone.”.

In his publication, Adva, who lives in Tel Aviv, emphasizes that they have no official information and that what they know comes from videos that have been distributed on the internet. “I wish they wouldn’t sleep at night and hand over every piece of land until these people get home,” she said of the authorities. “Help us bring grandma home for real,” says the young woman..

Have been asked by Adva Hadar to post a picture of her grandma, Yaffa Adar, 85 who suffers from severe pain and with no medication, she will likely die alone. The ruthless Hamas grabbed children and the elderly and families don’t know what is happening. October 8 , 2023

How many dead are there in Israel and Gaza?



After the first three days of war, the death toll rises to 1,350. According to the Israeli government, the Hamas attack caused nearly 800 deaths and left more than 2,500 people injured. In Gaza, for its part, an estimated 560 dead and more than 2,900 injured.