Movie buffs will be able to celebrate Halloween as it should be. The movie ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, which is based on a well-known horror video game series created by Scott Cawthonwill arrive sooner than previously thought, so all fans of the game are excited and hope that the essence that made it one of the most popular franchises of the genre is maintained.

The game, which was released for the first time in 2014, will be able to see its live-action adaptation almost 10 years later, so in the following note we will give you all the details about its long-awaited launch.

Watch the trailer for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ HERE

When is the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie going to be released?

The film, which was originally going to be released in November, It will premiere in Peru on Thursday, October 26, 2023. ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’also known by its acronym ‘FNAF’, will feature Scott Cawthon, its creator, in the production and in the development of the script; Therefore, video game fans will be able to enjoy a story faithful to the main plot.

When does the ‘FNAF’ movie come out in Latin America?

The film of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ It will be released in all Latin American countries also on Thursday, October 26, 2023, with the exception of Mexico, which will do so one day earlier, that is, on Wednesday the 25th.. In the case of nations like the United States and Spain, the situation is also different, since in the US ‘FNAF’ will be launched on Friday the 27th; while in Iberian territory, on Wednesday, November 1.

What is the minimum age to watch ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, being a horror film, will not be suitable for all audiences; However, it is not that bloody, so some minors will be able to see it. For this reason, the filmmakers decided that Only those over 13 years of age will watch the filmwhich has a total duration of 110 minutes, which translates into a general time of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

The director of ‘FNAF’ will be Emma Tammi, who wrote the script along with Scott Cawthon, creator of the video game saga. Photo: Universal Pictures

What is the synopsis of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

“Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza is a family restaurant where fantasy and fun come to life, as it uses life-size animatronic mascots for the children’s parties held there. When night comes, the shift begins for Mike Schmidt, Freddy’s new security guard who now, after going through some financial problems, works at this restaurant. When he spends his first night on the job, Mike will realize that the night shift at Freddy’s will not be as easy to overcome as he expected, and he will experience more than one terrifying situation as the animatronic mascots of this sinister establishment come to life,” says the official synopsis of the film.

This is the cast of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, the movie