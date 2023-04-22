No other more suitable date could be chosen to renaturate one of the most emblematic points in the center of Murcia than International Earth Day and the year in which one hundred years have passed since the death of the forestry engineer and environmentalist, Ricardo Codorníu y Starico. , whose house was located right at the entrance of the Paseo del Malecón. Around 80 volunteers attended the call of various environmental groups this Saturday with the aim of planting up to 100 trees –25 hackberry, 25 poplar, 25 ash and 25 white poplar– in honor of the man known as the ‘tree apostle’.

“From young children, accompanied by parents, and nature lovers came to do their bit in the renaturation of one of the most important areas of the city,” explained Paty López, president of the Neighborhood Association of the Malecón, who stressed that this is the first step of what they have planned to do in the coming months. “We want to extrapolate this initiative to place trees in other places in Murcia that are in a deplorable state of deterioration,” said López.

“It has had a greater response than one could imagine, with great success from the public, even from passers-by who asked what we were doing,” explained David Verdiell, an environmental technician from the NGO Columbares. “We have had exciting and fun times together,” he continued.

This action was also carried out with the support of the Murcia City Council, the El Valle Forest Nursery of the Wild Flora Conservation Center, the Estrella de Levante Environmental Foundation and the Huerta Viva association. Precisely, the Forest Nursery of the El Valle natural park, which extends through the Sierra de Carrascoy, provided the specimens between 1.5 and 2 meters in height. “Regenerating an area that suffers the ravages of fierce urbanization is always gratifying among those of us who believe that nature should be part of our lives for the good of all of society,” said López, who believes that it is also an essential activity. among young people to instill “love” for the Earth.