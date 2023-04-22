Does Verstappen win too easily? That is the opinion of a well-known Dutchman.

The F1 season is three races old, but it is already clear that Verstappen will take his third world title this year. By the way, you already knew that after the winter tests, when we broke this hot news. The RB19 is by far the best car in the field. Not only in the races, as was the case last year, but also in qualifying.

That means that Verstappen really only has to beat Perez. And we have already seen that in a whole year this will not be a problem for our hero. Sure, Perez will be faster once in a while and maybe take some more races. But more than that will not be possible for the Mexican. Unless his dad unscrews a wheel nut a few times at MV1.

The above is a bit double for the Dutch F1 fan. Because of course it is nice that Verstappen is unprecedentedly successful in the royal class. But Sundays don’t get any more exciting. It would of course be ideal if Max dragged out the championship every year in the very last round after a hard battle with Hamilton, Leclerc and Alonso. However, the nature of F1 is that it’s more like this this year than 2021.

More and more Dutch people are also noticeably feeling a bit of boredom. So is Kees van de Grint. The engineer who made fame in racing as Michael Schumacher’s Bridgestone tire man, thinks it’s all very easy for Max Verstappen. In doing so, he focuses on the DRS. Red Bull and Newey have also performed an aerodynamic trick with it. Red Bull’s DRS is therefore even more effective than those of other teams. Kees has admiration for this on the one hand:

You’ve seen other cars that are in the DRS and then they just miss it. But the Red Bulls pass it so easily. That is a great compliment to the Red Bull team, that they have also thought about developing in that direction. So hats off to that. Kees van de Grint, has an inexplicable attraction to Jos Verstappen

On the other hand, Kees doesn’t really like the fact that it is becoming very easy for Red Bull:

I have never been in favor of this artificial intervention. I don’t like this. Racing is keeping someone behind you and the other has to find a gap to get past them. This has nothing to do with racing. Anyone can actually pass anyone on the straight. I would rather not see DRS and then see Verstappen force that gap. But that is not Red Bull’s fault nor Verstappen’s fault, that is the regulator’s fault. Or a bit of sport, because if you need these kinds of tricks, then the sport is not completely healthy. If that is allowed by law, then you want to make the best of it. They made that very clear. Kees van de Grint, would rather not see DRS

Whose deed. Is it really too easy for Max this year? Or do you prefer to see Max win all races easily? Let us know in the comments!

