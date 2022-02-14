CDMX.- Various artists they painted a mural in the central neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City to ask justice for the six journalists murdered so far this year in the country and claim the freedom to inform.

The artist Gabriel Macotela was the one who summoned his colleagues to paint the fences of this place where they had previously claimed, through their art, justice for the victims of femicide or for the disappeared.

“The artists, the intellectuals, we are supporting these wonderful people who are the journalists, that without them we would not know the reality, through them we know the reality of what is happening,” he told Eph Macotela.

Along the fences they painted different motifsThey wrote the names of the six journalists murdered in 2022 and gave special prominence to the concept of freedom.

“I am painting the statue of liberty that has been a fundamental icon of freedom, of the fundamental principles of what democracy is and I think that is what we are losing, a democratic country,” shared Javier Córdoba, another of the artists.

Magali Avila, visual artist, reported that the intervention of the billboards speaks of fear and the media. “I think there is too much fear of expressing what is really happening and that is why we are also very uninformed,” he considered.

Macotela also considered that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is being “very intolerant” with journalists.

“They are not being respected, it seems incredible to me, I did not expect such a response from the president, and that is why we are here,” he said.

This, in reference to the criticism that the president repeatedly makes to certain media and communicators during his usual morning press conference.

On Friday, López Obrador exhibited in his daily conference the supposed salary of journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, before what the communicator published on Twitter “The president is enraged, he is out of his mind.”

From this confrontation the Hastag #TodossomosLoret emerged on Twitter Space, which had more than 60,000 supports.

And the battle does not end, neither against Loret de Mola nor against other journalists and media outlets that the president criticizes and exhibits.

“Despite the violence against the press in the country, which adds up to six journalists killed so far this year, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Friday described several communicators as ‘mercenaries’ and exhibited the salary of driver Carlos Loret de Mola “, denounced the organization Article 19.

From 2000 to date, Article 19 has documented 149 murders of journalists in Mexico, possibly related to their work. Of the total, 137 are men and 12 are women.

Of these, 47 were registered during the previous term of President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) and 29 in the current one of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (2018-2024).