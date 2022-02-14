In conversation with the radio Sputnik On Monday, February 14, neurologist Olga Golubinskaya explained why the Omicron strain sometimes leads to headaches.

The most common symptom of Omicron infection is a prolonged runny nose. In addition to him, patients often complain of a headache, the doctor notes. According to her, in patients with coronavirus, this symptom has its own distinctive features.

“Not only with Omicron, but with any other strain of coronavirus, there is a headache. The fact is that the virus partially penetrates the blood-brain barrier. There it can cause swelling, and a hypertensive headache will occur. It differs from migraine, because such a headache (with Omicron, – Ed.) compresses the entire head more than one side, ”stresses Golubinskaya.

The neurologist told how to relieve the “squeezing” pain in the head caused by Omicron.

“With a headache, you should keep calm, you don’t have to go anywhere if it’s hard to raise your head. At the same time, you need to drink more water, take analgesics and vitamin C. You can also tie a cool bandage on your head. If this is really a virus, then you should consult a doctor and be treated accordingly, ”Golubinskaya shared her recommendation.

It is noted that it is possible to reduce the risk of headaches due to Omicron infection by vaccinating.

Earlier that day, Pavel Volchkov, a virologist and head of the MIPT Laboratory of Genomic Engineering, said that a person who has been ill with Omicron is also immune to other strains of coronavirus. According to the expert, the likelihood of re-infection is a complex parameter. Here it is necessary to take into account how old a person is when he was vaccinated or had been ill. In the issue of the effectiveness of immunity, it is important how far the strains are from each other (in terms of the number of mutations), the scientist noted.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.