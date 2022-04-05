Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- A van ended up overturned and its passengers left it abandoned on the Mexico 40 at the exit of Mazatlan towards the Concord Township.

The report was given at approximately 12:00 noon on Tuesday, where it was mentioned that on said federal highway, passing the vehicular bridge that passes through the Mazatlán-Tepic highway, there was an overturned and abandoned unit since no people were found inside it. or near where the mishap occurred.

Elements of the municipal police and the National Guard Communications Division They went to the site where the accident was recorded to learn about it and were in charge of carrying out the corresponding investigations into the event.

With the support of a crane, the damaged unit was removed and transferred to a local pension.